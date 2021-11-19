Zacks Investment Research Lowers FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 4.66. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after acquiring an additional 283,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 760,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.