Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $556.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

