Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.79. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.