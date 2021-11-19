Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prudential (NYSE:PUK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

PUK stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Prudential by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 173,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

