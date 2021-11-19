Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apria (NYSE:APR) to Buy

Apria (NYSE:APR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of APR opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $75,876.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,925,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,800.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $3,491,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at $342,000.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

