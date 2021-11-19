Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.05.

NYSE BSM opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Black Stone Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

