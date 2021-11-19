Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) to “Hold”

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

GLYC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

