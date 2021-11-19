Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kirby (NYSE:KEX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Persistent weakness in the coastal market (part of marine transportation segment) is a concern. Coastal market operating margin is expected to be at or slightly below breakeven for the fourth-quarter. Within the distribution and services segment, the oil and gas sub-group is likely to be dismal in the fourth quarter, as supply-chain woes are likely to delay some sales into the next year, thereby resulting in sequential reductions in revenues and operating income. Kirby’s cost-management efforts are encouraging. The company anticipates 2021 capital expenditures of $120-$130 million (previous outlook: $125-$145 million), suggesting a decline of nearly 15% from 2020 levels. Barge volumes are anticipated to benefit from the uptick in economic growth. Barge utilization in the fourth quarter is expected in the high 80-90% range. Also, revenues are likely to improve sequentially.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE KEX opened at $56.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kirby by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $1,181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $3,379,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kirby by 786.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

