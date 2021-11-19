Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Buy

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

KRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.11 million, a PE ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

