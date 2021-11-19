Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Buy

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Stride stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stride by 12.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stride by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stride by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

