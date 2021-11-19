Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00274278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00154345 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00102343 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000138 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001072 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

