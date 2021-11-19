Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $329,759.48 and approximately $67,875.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00226076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

