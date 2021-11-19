Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZVIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $8.27 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). As a group, research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

