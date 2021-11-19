Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $121.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.06. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

