Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ZD. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.50.
Shares of ZD stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $122.14. 1,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $132.78. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
