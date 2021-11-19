Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZD. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of ZD stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $122.14. 1,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $132.78. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35.

In other Ziff Davis news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

