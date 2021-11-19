ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.89

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.89 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.67). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 8,138 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The stock has a market cap of £113.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.89.

About ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.