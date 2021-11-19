Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.36.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $365.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.67. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of -189.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $136.08 and a 12-month high of $369.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,639,481 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

