$0.04 EPS Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYCR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $30,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYCR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.57. 216,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,488. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.