$0.04 EPS Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYCR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $30,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYCR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.57. 216,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,488. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40.

Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

