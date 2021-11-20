-$0.19 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Johnson Rice cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Broadwind by 9.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 44,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadwind by 50.7% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.