$0.20 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,278 shares of company stock worth $20,236,307. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,918 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNDM traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $138.88. 562,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,226. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

