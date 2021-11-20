$0.25 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. 115,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

