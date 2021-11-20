-$0.27 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

CENTA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. 122,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,233. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 616.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 434.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

