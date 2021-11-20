$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.46. 1,265,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,102. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after buying an additional 1,746,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

