$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 172,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,444. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

