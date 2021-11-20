$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Global Net Lease also posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

