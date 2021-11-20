-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CMPS opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

