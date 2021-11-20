-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CMPS opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.