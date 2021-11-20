$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. 178,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,645. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

