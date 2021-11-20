$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Upland Software by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 635,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after buying an additional 276,709 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 428,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 159,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $22.00 on Friday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

