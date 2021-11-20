$0.61 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 103,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,503. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

