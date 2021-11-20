$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. MercadoLibre posted earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 191.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $10.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $44.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,401.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,937. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,262.38 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,624.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,592.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

