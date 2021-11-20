0Chain (ZCN) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $23.33 million and $98,954.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

