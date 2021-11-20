$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $837.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. 1,613,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,286. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

