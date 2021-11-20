$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.98. 358,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average is $213.48. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.17 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.50.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

