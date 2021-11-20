101,035 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. 9,874,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,019,466. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

