101,881 Shares in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of Agiliti as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,466.

Shares of AGTI opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

