10,551 Shares in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.48.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

