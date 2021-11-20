$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) will announce $107.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.10 million and the highest is $113.44 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $107.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year sales of $435.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $441.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $473.85 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million.

PNTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PNTG stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 73,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

