12,600 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after buying an additional 258,929 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.12. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

