$131.73 Million in Sales Expected for Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to announce $131.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.10 million to $133.00 million. Mandiant reported sales of $247.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year sales of $482.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.66 million to $483.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $570.54 million, with estimates ranging from $554.50 million to $586.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNDT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:MNDT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.55. 2,878,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.96. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $17,713,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

