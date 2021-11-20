13,480 Shares in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $250,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ESPR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $7.41 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.56 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

