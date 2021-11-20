$137.95 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report $137.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.88 million and the lowest is $128.02 million. SFL posted sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $499.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of SFL by 67.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SFL by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth $590,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 69.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 76.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFL traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 960,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.