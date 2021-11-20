13,850 Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,991,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after buying an additional 680,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $776.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

