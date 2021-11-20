$153.01 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post $153.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.74 million and the lowest is $140.02 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $481.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.43 million to $493.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $458.53 million, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $496.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

EGLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.62. 205,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,625. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $511.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.27%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

