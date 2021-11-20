1,961 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,784 shares of company stock worth $69,503,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

AMD opened at $155.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $158.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

