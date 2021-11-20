1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 8.5%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.01. 47,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,426,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $168,085,000. Oak Management Corp increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 833,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

