23,791 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 553.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,559,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.