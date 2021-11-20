24,929 Shares in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,138,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,398,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,863,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 26.6% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

ERES opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

