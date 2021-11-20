24,929 Shares in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

ERES opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.