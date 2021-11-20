$28.45 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce sales of $28.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $28.98 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $140,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,726 shares in the company, valued at $904,783.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,328,800 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after buying an additional 703,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 732,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

