2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.20

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 3575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

